St Patrick’s holds memorial mass for Celtic legend

A Memorial Mass for Celtic legend Tommy Gemmell will take place as part of the Saint John Paul II devotions at St Patrick’s Church in Shieldmuir tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7.30pm.

A member of the famous Lisbon Lions, who won the European Cup in 1967, Mr Gemmell died last week at the age of 73 following a long illness.

Mr Gemmell was born in his gran’s house on Cumbrae Drive, with the family subsequently moving to Craigneuk when he was five.

After winning the Dux medal at Craigneuk Primary he attended Wishaw High, initially playing on the right wing for his school team.

He only moved to his familiar left-back position is his fourth game for amateur side Meadow Thistle, who found themselves short of a full-back, having played the previous three games in goal.

His working life started as a steelworker at Ravenscraig before he joined Celtic from junior club Coltness United and made more than 400 appearances for the Parkhead side between 1961 and 1971.

He later had spells at Nottingham Forest, Miami Toros and Dundee, whom he captained to victory in the 1973 League Cup final over Celtic, and won 18 Scotland caps.

Mr Gemmell became manager of Dundee and had two spells in charge of Albion Rovers.

A spokesman for the church said: “Saint John Paul II was an avid sportsman so it is appropriate to remember Tommy during Holy Mass.

“Please make an effort to come along and pray for a local man who put Craigneuk on the map.”