Specsavers support for Comic Relief

Staff and customers at an opticians in Motherwell have donated £620 to Comic Relief.

Specsavers in Brandon Parade organised fun activities in the run-up to this year’s Red Nose Day.

Staff encouraged customers to donate to the cause, and customers even got the chance to buy their own pair of novelty red waving hand glasses.

Specsavers Motherwell store director Ian Moss says: “We’re very proud to have supported Comic Relief this year. Everyone in the store really got into the spirit of the fundraising.

“Thank you to everyone who donated – it’s very much appreciated.”

Specsavers has been a Comic Relief partner since 2015.

Stores across the country raised a total of £250,000 to support poor and vulnerable people living tough lives both here in the UK and across Africa.