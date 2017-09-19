Specsavers sense the need for charity walk

Staff at Specsavers in Motherwell are raising awareness of sight and hearing loss by altering their senses for a fundraising walk.

Wearing blindfolds and earplugs, willing walkers will make their way around Strathclyde Park on Wednesday, September 27.

This will be to raise money for charities Lanarkshire Deaf Club and Enable Scotland, as well as Hope for Autism.

The team at the Brandon Parade South store were inspired to raise money through working with people living with a number of different conditions.

Staff are now encouraging customers to get involved in supporting the charity endeavour.

Specsavers Motherwell store director Ian Moss said: “We meet people who are living with a variety of different conditions every day and we’re inspired by them.

“We felt strongly that we should do something for these three charities as we’ve seen how they provide help and support for people right across Lanarkshire and beyond.

“We’re very proud to be taking part in the walk and we hope that customers will come along to support us on the day.”

To find out more about the event and about sponsorship, contact the store on 01698 210290.