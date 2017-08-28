Scotland’s students urged to learn to look after their health

Universities and colleges across Scotland are gearing up for the arrival of students in the next couple of weeks.

It is a busy time of year and students are being encouraged to add health care to the list of things they need to think about before starting their course.

For many young people this is the first time they’ve lived away from home and perhaps the first time they’ve had to look after themselves. Dr Laura Ryan, NHS 24’s medical director, said students need to look after their health: “Living away from home is exciting but people still need to remember the essentials. The most important thing for students to remember is to register with a GP if they are moving away from home. Some universities have a dedicated GP practice but if not you can find your nearest surgery by using the national services directory at nhsinform.scot.

“For students who need regular repeat prescriptions, it’s worth taking enough to last until you register with a GP. All students should make sure they are up to date with their vaccinations – meningitis can pose a serious risk so freshers should make sure they are protected with the Men ACWY jab, ideally before they start at university. Freshers should check with their GP if they don’t think they had this vaccination at school. It is also a good idea to have a supply of pain relief such as paracetemol or ibuprofen.

“Looking after yourself includes healthy eating and a balance between regular exercise and relaxation. For those that like to relax with friends, it’s worth remembering that too much alcohol is bad for health so do try to be drink aware.”

For a range of health and care information people across Scotland can visit nhsinform.scot. The service is delivered by NHS 24 and helps people look after their health and to find the right care, at the right time.