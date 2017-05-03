Saying thanks to donors and their families

Entries are now open to the public to take part in the British Transplant Games 5k Donor Run, sponsored by VisitLanarkshire.

Taking place at Strathclyde Country Park in the evening on Saturday, July 29, entrants are invited to run, walk or skip one of two 3km or 5km courses.

The Donor Run will form part of the Westfield Health British Transplant Games’ sporting programme which will take place in North Lanarkshire this year from July 27-30.

Organised by charity Transplant Sport, the Games bring hundreds of transplant recipients together through sport to clearly demonstrate the life-saving potential of organ donation.

The Donor Run takes place each year, and is open to all transplant recipients, donor families and the general public.

The run is one of the event’s highlights explains Lynne Holt, Transplant Sport co-ordinator: “Transplant recipients, the families of organ donors and supporters of the Games come together at the Donor Run to walk or run in gratitude of all organ donors and their families.

“It is always very moving to see so many people whose lives have been saved thanks to organ and tissue transplants.”

Chairperson of the Lanarkshire Tourism Partnership, Mark Calpin, said: “We look forward to welcoming the competitors and their supporters to Lanarkshire for the race, and the wider British Transplant Games.”

People can enter at online