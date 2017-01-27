Reunion for former maternity staff is bigger than before

Staff who worked at Bellshill Maternity Hospital are holding their second annual reunion later this month.

Nearly 150 former colleagues gathered at the Castle Rooms in Uddingston last year and after all the tickets were sold out in just four days it was decided to move this year’s event to a bigger venue.

The dinner/dance will take place at Bothwell Bridge Hotel on Friday, February 24, at 7pm.

Entertainment will be provided by the band Yin & Yang and there will be a prize raffle.

Tickets costing £35 are available by e-mailing organiser Hazel McGloin

Bellshill Maternity Hospital closed in 2001 with services being moved to Wishaw General.