Residents find their voice with new choir

A Viewpark care home is offering a unique form of musical therapy to residents and now hopes to expand it to the wider community.

Bupa’s Highgate Care Home has established a weekly choir group which runs every Friday afternoon and has proved hugely popular as a social activity for its residents.

Now, the home in Old Edinburgh Road is hoping to expand its group of around 15 residents by opening its doors and inviting those living in the local community to come along and join in.

Led by the care home’s activity coordinators, the choir uses video sharing site YouTube to access classic and recognisable songs such as Flower of Scotland and Auld Lang Syne, to help participants reconnect with previous memories.

They practice the same selection of 12 songs every session, allowing the residents to become more and more familiar with each weekly sing-a-long.

Activity coordinator Janine Boyle spoke of the positive impact that activities such as this can have on the residents.

She said: “Although the group aren’t hugely confident singers yet, they’re all very eager to take part and all look forward to the Friday afternoon sessions.

“It’s great to see everyone coming together and getting involved in the singing (and dancing) as it really lifts the atmosphere in the home.

“We’d really like it if members of the local community were keen to come along. It’s great fun for all involved and would be hugely beneficial for our residents as they really enjoy meeting and socialising with new people.”

If you are interested in getting involved with the choir at Highgate Care Home call the activity coordinators on 01698 818 005.