Raising awareness of mental health through music

Soundminds will be returning to Motherwell Shopping Centre on Saturday to raise awareness of mental health through music.

As part of this year’s Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival, the event will feature live music, and the opportunity for shoppers to try their hand at DJ decks, guitar and African drums.

Running from 10am-4pm, the event will feature some interactive fun and games for the public to promote positive mental health and also offer an instrument reclaim amnesty, allowing members of the public to bring any old or broken instruments they no longer have a use for and Soundminds will repurpose them to benefit local young people.

Soundminds has ran in conjunction with SMHAF for a number of years organising events around Lanarkshire to raise awareness and challenge the stigma surrounding mental health.