Procedures resecheduled following power cut at Wishaw General

A small number of surgical procedures were cancelled yesterday (Thursday) following a power cut at Wishaw General.

Power was interrupted at approximately 8.45am with the hospital being powered by backup generators until mains power was restored at 4pm.

NHS Lanarkshire chief executive Calum Campbell said: “In the interest of patient safety and as a precautionary measure, we took the decision to reschedule a small number of surgical procedures based on clinical priority.

“The power interruption impacted on our diagnostic and IT systems which have now been fully restored.

“As a result some outpatient clinics have been affected and one emergency patient was redirected to Hairmyres Hospital.

“This is in line with our business and emergency continuity plans which worked to good effect.

“All patients affected by the interruption have been rescheduled and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will have caused.”