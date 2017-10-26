Plenty to celebrate on Mary’s big day

Motherwell woman Mary Sneddon celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by three generations of her family.

Growing up in Camp Street she attended Dalziel High winning the Dux medal in 1932 before leaving school to work in the silk factory.

Mary married Jim in 1939 and they had two daughters, Sandra and Norma – the family has now grown to include five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She lived in Glassford Tower from the mid 60s until moving to the Ladywell area around 25 years ago.

Mary was in charge of the leather goods department at Baird’s in Motherwell and during her 12 years there she was highly instrumental in encouraging the staff to unionise, leaving just before it closed at the end of the 70s.

Mary was a keen bowler and was a member of the ladies section at Bellshill Bowling Club for many years.

At a party in her daughter Norma’s house she explained her thoughts on reaching 100.

Mary said: “Nowadays I’m happy to just sit back and let others get on with it, I think by the time you reach this age you’ve earned something back.”