Pharmacy stalwart is winning team player

A hospital pharmacy team member with more than 40 years’ service picked up a top industry accolade at the Scottish Pharmacist Awards.

Margaret Crookston played a significant role in establishing a new electronic system for the management of patients’ medicines while in hospital across three hospitals in the area.

The judges were impressed by her “ongoing work and commitment”, which, they said, “continues to make a significant contribution to the success of the project”.

Margaret’s efforts saw her pick up the highly-coveted and prestigious Pharmacy Team Member of the Year Award, sponsored by Alliance Healthcare, at Saturday night’s event, attended by more than 450 professionals at Edinburgh International Conference Centre.