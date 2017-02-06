Nicola’s the Club champion

Fitness instructor Nicola McAleenan is dancing with delight after picking up a national award.

The Carfin woman was named the Clubbercise Hero Instructor of the Year, not bad going when there are more than 2,000 teachers taking classes in the UK.

Clubbercise involves dancing in the dark with glowsticks and disco lights to club anthems from the 90s to the present day.

Nicola said: “We burn more than 500-plus calories per class and lots of my clients have lost a significant amount of weight through coming to these classes, as well as becoming much fitter and more confident.

“I started my first class with 20 people and now have more than 250 Clubbers per week.”

Nicola runs classes in Motherwell — Our Lady’s High School and Isa Money Centre — and also at Netherton Community Centre, Bellshill’s Imperial Club and Burnhead Community Centre in Viewpark.

With the award came a trophy, a three-day pass to the International Fitness Showcase in Blackpool and the chance to choreograph to a track of her choice for use in classes in nationwide.