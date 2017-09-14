Neurological patients don’t get right care

A charity has revealed many people with neurological conditions are not getting the care they need.

A new Sue Ryder report reveals nine of Scotland’s 14 health boards do not have a neurological services plan.

NHS Lanarkshire is one which identifies as having a plan as it has a neurologist. However, the report believes this is the wrong approach.

It reads: “Given the role of neurologists, it seems unlikely a neurologist would provide a coordinating role across health and social care services.

“The responses show there is not a common understanding of coordination across the health and care system.”

Bothwell woman Dee McGreevy (58) has been in an older people’s nursing home for over two years since have two brain tumours removed.

Her husband Thomas said: “My wife’s life has been reduced to a mere existence.

“I’ve long given up expecting any kind of miracle, but now Dee is in a room 24 hours a day staring at the four walls.

“I can’t fault the care provided by the care home, but it doesn’t cater to what I feel are Dee’s needs.

“I just want her to have some quality of life.

“This week, for the first time in two years, she was visited by a physiotherapist and occupational therapist.”

Minister for Public Health Aileen Campbell confirmed the Scottish Government has started development of a national action plan on neurological conditions.