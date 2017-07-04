Motherwell FC renews anti-suicide deal

Motherwell FC is continuing to support North Lanarkshire Suicide Prevention’s campaign to promote public awareness of this issue.

Motherwell’s players will play with NLSP’s logo on their shirts and the Steelmen will also display messages and helpline information around Fir Park Stadium during matches.

In North Lanarkshire there is at least one death by suicide almost every week and Motherwell FC has pledged its support to help raise awareness for the second year running.

Councillor Frank McNally, North Lanarkshire Council’s convener of education, said: “We work with Motherwell FC on a number of local initiatives and this partnership is vital in helping raise awareness around this sensitive area.

“We want to engage with our local community so people are comfortable and confident in talking about what can be a difficult subject to discuss. By working together we can have a greater impact in preventing suicide.”

Bobby Miller is the council’s head of adult social work services. He said: “Football gives the ideal platform to reach our to people about suicide prevention. By raising awareness of the signs that someone may be considering suicide, any of us might be able to offer our support and help save lives.”

Motherwell FC’s head of commercial and marketing, Suzanne Reid, added: “We are delighted to extend the partnership with Suicide Prevention and have their logo displayed on the back of the team shirts. It will be seen by not just Motherwell fans but supporters across the country.

“The partnership will raise awareness and is a positive step towards improving the mental health and wellbeing of the people of Scotland.”

For more information on the campaign to make North Lanarkshire suicide-safer, go to www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/safer or call Well-informed on 0800 073 0918.

Need support now? Contact the following –

Breathing Space – 0800 83 85 87 (free to call 6pm – 2am).

www.breathingspacescotland.co.uk.

Samaritans – 116123 (free 24 hr service) www.samaritans.org.

Childline 0800 1111 (free 24 hr service) www.childline.org.uk.