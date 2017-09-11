More than just a delivery service

Viewpark pharmacy Dickson Chemist is celebrating the 12th anniversary of its programme of delivering vital medicines to patients who are housebound.

Serving the Viewpark, Uddingston, Bellshill and Tannochside areas, it is a big job for driver David Reilly, who makes upwards of 100 deliveries a day.

He said: “It’s a very rewarding job. I really quite enjoy it. I get to help out hundreds of people a day with their medicine, and pick up prescriptions.

“I got into the job by calling the number on the side of one of the vans, that was two years ago, and I’ve never looked back.”

Dickson Chemist offers the delivery service to the elderly and infirm, those with certain conditions which preclude getting out and about, and those with some mental and physical disabilities.

Their drivers will even take prescriptions to workplaces for people are unable to visit the pharmacy during regular opening hours.

David said: “Because so many of the patients are housebound, we can find ourselves helping out more than we expected.

“In one case, an elderly gentleman fell down the stairs when we knocked on his door and I had to try and get in and help by calling an ambulance. I’m so glad I was there at that moment.

“It’s a great job. I work with a group of lovely young ladies and nearly everyone I deliver to calls me ‘son’.”