Monthly meeting of Dementia Cafe in Motherwell

NHS Lanarkshire’s award winning Dementia Cafe will hold its next meeting on Friday from 1-3pm in the Centenary Suite at Fir Park, Motherwell.

Community nurse Hazel Boyle said: “The monthly cafe is for those worried about their memory or who have a diagnosis of dementia.

“We encourage people to pop into the cafe at their leisure and speak informally to a wide range of professionals and discuss all aspects of memory problems and get signposted to relevant services.”

The Dementia Cafe provides a space where people can gather to share their experiences and get some practical support in a friendly setting.

Among those present to offer help and advice are specialist doctors, memory service nurses, an advocacy worker, an occupational therapist as well as representatives from Alzheimer Scotland and Carers Together.

Hazel added: “The cafe also aims to raise awareness of dementia by helping to breakdown the negative stigma around the issue.

“There is a fantastic atmosphere at the cafe and the positive feedback we have received from users has exceeded our expectations.”

For more information call 01698 269649 or send an e-mail