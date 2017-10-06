Men in critical condition following Newmains explosion

Two men are in a critical condition following an explosion inside a North Lanarkshire building.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance and trauma team, were sent to the scene in Bonkle Road, Newmains, at about 1.30pm yesterday.

The men were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

It is thought the injured men were part of a team of four working to remove asbestos from the pastoral centre when the explosion happened.

Nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the explosion with gas engineers and the Health and Safety Executive.

However, the police confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.