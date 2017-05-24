Long serving Spiritan priest passes away

The funeral of Carfin priest Father Ted Holmes CSSp will take place on Saturday.

Father Holmes, a member of the Holy Ghost Fathers (Spiritans), died peacefully in the early hours of Friday morning after a few days in hospital.

Ordained in 1955, Father Holmes served as a Spiritan priest for 62 years.

His remains will be received into the chapel of the Holy Ghost Fathers tomorrow afternoon (Thursday) where he will remain until his funeral.

It will take place in St Francis Xavier’s Church at 11.30am followed immediately by a burial mass and interment in St Patrick’s, New Stevenston.

All clergy are welcome to concelebrate.

A spokesperson for Motherwell Diocese said: “May the Lord now give him rest from all his labours and reward him for all his efforts to spread the Kingdom of God here on earth.

“May he rejoice for ever in the vision of the mysteries which he faithfully ministered here on earth.

“Requiescat in pace.”