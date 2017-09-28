Liz ready to do a little turn on the catwalk

A Holytown breast cancer survivor will celebrate turning 70 by taking to the catwalk.

Liz MacKay, who was diagnosed in 1999, has been chosen to participate in The Show Scotland – Breast Cancer Care’s annual fashion show.

The show will see Liz strut her stuff alongside 22 other people who’ve had a breast cancer diagnosis, modelling a range of outfits at the Hilton Hotel, Glasgow, on October 26.

The retired senior lecturer in midwifery at University of the West of Scotland said: “As part of the midwifery course, I taught students about breast cancer and screening programmes.

“I knew there were many recalls following mammograms so I wasn’t concerned when they asked me to come back. However, my friend insisted on coming with me and I was glad she did,

“I was shocked when I was diagnosed with breast cancer following my first routine mammogram screening at the age of 52. I could not believe I hadn’t felt a lump, as I examined my breast regularly.

“However I was reassured when I later saw the consultant breast surgeon as she too was unable to feel the lump as it was very small and posterior so not to feel guilty I hadn’t found it.

“I chose to have a mastectomy and after surgery I had chemotherapy which was not pleasant, but necessary.

“ Although it was unexpected my attitude remained positive and I had great support from my family and friends.

“I returned to work 11 months after my mastectomy surgery and really enjoyed the challenge of being back doing what I loved – teaching midwifery to enthusiastic students.

“Two years following my mastectomy I had reconstructive breast surgery and was the best decision I made, It gave me back my confidence.”

Liz now volunteers for Breast Cancer Care Scotland and has raised over £27,000 for the charity.

She said: “Taking part in the fashion show is something I never expected to do. Taking to the catwalk is a opportunity to share in an event with others who have undergone a similar journey.

“It’s a great opportunity to show the world there is life after breast cancer and what better to way is there to celebrate turning 70.”

Two fashion shows take place on the day which aims to raise £150,000 to support the 4,600 people diagnosed with breast cancer across Scotland each year.

