Linda beat breast cancer thanks to early diagnosis

A Bellshill gran has encouraged women to take up the offer of free breast screening as she spoke about her own battle with cancer.

Linda Barclay was diagnosed with breast cancer six years ago after a routine mammogram picked up on the disease.

Linda said: “I had been for a routine mammogram once before, so I didn’t expect the results to be any different this time round. I hadn’t felt a lump.

“However I ended up being called back for another mammogram. The doctor looked at it and told me that it looked like cancer. They did a biopsy there and then.

“If I hadn’t gone for that screening appointment then I wouldn’t have known there was a problem. I couldn’t feel it even when they told me where it was.”

Invitations are being sent to local women aged 50-70, who are registered with a local GP and are due their three year scan.

Around 130 women’s lives are saved every year in Scotland as a result of breast screening.

Linda said: “I was diagnosed on April 1 – it wasn’t an April Fool for me.

“I hadn’t told my family that I was going for the follow up appointment. I didn’t want them to worry.

“The day that I was told I would need an operation; I told my husband that I had breast cancer. He went to tell my son and I told my daughter.”

After surgery, Linda received chemotherapy and radiotherapy to treat her stage three cancer and now feels “totally fine”.

She said: “I always had a feeling that I would be okay. That it wasn’t going to be a death sentence. There was no point in wallowing. You just need to keep fighting.

“I have three grandsons. If I hadn’t gone for the mammogram then I may not have met my youngest grandson or seen my daughter get married.

“My grandkids may not have had their gran. They are a big part of my life and I am so grateful that I am still here to see them.

“I’m really glad I went for that mammogram.”

Visit Get Checked Early to find out more about screening and to see a video of Newarthill actress Elaine C Smith at her appointment.