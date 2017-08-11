Lauren takes a break from cancer treatment to enjoy a magical trip

Have your say

Lauren Magunnigal from Motherwell was transported from a life of gruelling cancer treatment to Harry Potter’s magical world.

Receiving her cancer diagnosis at the age of just 22 Lauren was thrown into five rounds of chemotherapy followed by extensive surgery and constant appointments.

After months of treatment for germ cell tumour Lauren was given a much needed break courtesy of Willow.

Willow is the only national charity working with seriously ill young adults to fulfil unforgettable Special Days.

The charity arranged a trip for Lauren and her partner Andrew Kerr to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour – The Making of Harry Potter – including travel and accommodation.

Lauren (23) said: “My life was very normal before I was diagnosed with a germ cell tumour. I worked hard and spent time with my partner and family at weekends.

“Once my treatment started all that changed. We lost out on time together due to hospital appointments and treatment, so I wanted some time with Andrew to reconnect.

“My Special Day was the focus I needed to help me get through my treatment. For once I allowed myself to look forward.

“Willow gave us much needed time together and we were able to create some amazing memories that will last a lifetime.”

To date Willow has provided more than 14,000 Special Days, to learn more visit www.willowfoundation.org.uk