Kate launches concert series

Uddingston musician Kate Barrie was asked to launch a concert series at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Kate gave a piano performance within the atrium to kick-off a musical programme of events for patients, visitors and staff.

The series is part of a project to animate public spaces through music and exhibitions, which is taking place at healthcare facilities across Glasgow and Clyde.

Kate, a composer, pianist and flautist, played the in-house piano named Fern which was donated by Glasgow Piano City.

Kate, daughter of acclaimed Uddingston musician Harry Barry, said: “I was delighted to be asked. I enjoyed the experience and the music went down well. I hope to be back again soon.”

Kate, who has a PhD in physics, has vast experience in the music industry. Her recording and writing credits include two albums and countless singles with local group The Big Elastic Band.

She has also worked as a session musician on commercial jingles for TV and radio – and her musical influences range from Rachmaninoff to Randy Newman.

Krisztina Lackoi, Health Improvement Practitioner – Exhibitions and Performing Arts coordinator, said: “Our music and exhibitions programme works to provide a warm welcome and distraction, helping to improve the quality of our healthcare environments.”