Janet celebrates her 100th

Bellshill woman Janet Galloway celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday.

Janet was born at her parents house in Union Street on July 6, 1917, and would attend Mossend Public School before entering domestic service in a ‘big’ house.

During the Second World War she joined the Land Army and would go on to make tanks at the Colville Steelworks in Motherwell.

Most of her working life was spent at Tunnock’s in Uddingston where she worked in the bakery, retiring at the age of 68.

Janet was married to John and has two children, Colin and Kathy. She now lives with Colin, his wife Teresa and grandsons Kevin and David in Caledonian Avenue, having moved from the other end of the street 15 years ago.

A member of Bellshill West Church, Janet puts her long life down to regular exercise and plenty of bingo to keep her mind active.

Janet’s family took her to the Rolling Barrell in Viewpark for a meal to celebrate.