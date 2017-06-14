Iain pulls back on his walking boots to join Sky Sports’ Jeff on a manly march

A former Netherton man will pull on his walking boots to join Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling on the Men United March tomorrow (Thursday).

The host of Soccer Saturday is currently walking 400 miles over 15 days from St James Park, home of Exeter FC, to St James Park, home of Newcastle United FC, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

He will be joined on the penultimate leg of the journey from Darlington to Hartlepool via Middlesbrough by Dr Iain Frame, director of research at Prostate Cancer UK.

Iain , who also took part in the challenge last year, said: “Ignoring prostate cancer won’t beat it, so I joined the fight by signing up to Jeff’s Men United March.

“I decided to sign up because I wanted to be part of the army of marchers raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.”

Joining them on the 28 miles trek will be Hartepool United manager Craig Harrison and BDO world darts champion Glen Durrant.

To sponsor Iain visit JustGiving