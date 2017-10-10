Hospital’s future in the spotlight

NHS Lanarkshire’s plans to rebuild or refurbish Monklands Hospital have taken a step forward.

The Scottish Government has given the authority permission to develop an online business case for the project.

This will take two to three years to complete so any building work is still some time away.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “Considerable investment has gone into Monklands Hospital in recent years and we have now asked NHS Lanarkshire to produce an outline business case that considers the needs of the population right across the West of Scotland and delivers excellent care and value for money.

“Any final decision will be subject to future Scottish Government budgets and will be taken in the context of improving the quality of clinical service provision right across Scotland.”

Officials will now look at the options which are refurbishment of the hospital, a new building on the current site and a new hospital on another site.

Dr Jim Ruddy, clinical lead for the Monklands Replacement/Refurbishment Project, said: “While no preferred option has been identified, we have an exciting opportunity to enhance the hospital facilities and take the level of care we can provide to a new level.”

Colin Lauder, interim project director, added: “We will continue to work with our partner organisations, and the people who will use and deliver the services, in the development of the outline business case.”