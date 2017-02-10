Hoping to live life to the Max after hip ops

Parents of a two-year-old Newarthill boy who has had to endure extensive hip surgery are trying to raise awareness of the little known condition.

Brave Max McGraw is starting to walk normally after two operations and months of recuperation.

Parents Danny and Fiona hope the treatment will mean he has no further problems as he grows up, but want other families to recognise the symptoms so doctors can intervene earlier without the need for surgery.

Developmental dysplasia of the hip occurs when the hip joint fails to develop correctly. Whilst not life threatening, if left undetected and untreated it can lead to a life of arthritis, pain and hip replacements.

Fiona explained: “Due to the condition Max didn’t walk until he was 18 months old. Then last summer he had two operations and was in a cast for 13 weeks. He is mobile now though he can’t jump about like other children. He will need to be monitored until he’s at least 16.”

DDH UK is the only charity in the UK dedicated to supporting those dealing with a diagnosis and the subsequent treatment.

Danny and pal Paul Munro are climbing Ben Nevis in April to raise funds for the charity and the Nemo Fund which supports the plaster room at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.

Anyone wishing to support them should visit https://www.gofundme.com/ddh-uk-and-nemo-fund?pc=em_db_co2876_v1