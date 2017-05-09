High fives all round as wee Darius completes family

A Viewpark family is celebrating after the arrival of little Darius Urbonavicius means they have a remarkable five generations all living.

Darius was born on Friday, April 21, weighing six lbs and despite making his way into the world three weeks early both he and mum Jamielee Robertson were well enough for them to go home the next day.

Darius’s dad Marius moved to Scotland from Lithuania nine years ago when his family settled in Galashiels.

Jamielee, who lives in Juniper Place, says Darius is settling in well and home.

She said: “It’s amazing how content he is, he sleeps great and I am enjoying the peace while it lasts as I’ve been well warned of what to expect.

“Both families have been over to see him and he is being spoiled rotten, especially by my dad John.

“I have a brother and two sisters, but I’m the oldest and the first to have a child, I don’t think Dad was all that excited initially about becoming a grandfather, but since Darius arrived he’s really changed his mind

“He’s always popping in as I think he likes the fact that he can come over and see Darius, but unlike when it was his own kids when a job like changing is required he can just pass him over to someone else.”