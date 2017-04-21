Gas Access Week helps ensure households are safe

It is Gas Access Week 2017 and a public awareness campaign is reminding people of ensuring their gas appliances are properly maintained.

As Scotland’s biggest local authority landlord, North Lanarkshire Council is backing the campaign.

Head of housing property Brian Lafferty explained: “The risks of not having gas appliances serviced properly can be severe.

“There is the potential for fires, explosions and carbon monoxide poisoning and we want to try and make sure this doesn’t happen.

“We have responsibility for 37,000 homes so gaining access to all those properties is a major task.

“We are proud of achieving a 100 per cent record of gaining entry in recent years, although in a small number of cases we have had to gain entry as people wouldn’t allow us access.

“These tests are all about keeping families and communities safe. It is vital people work with us to make sure this happens.

When a home’s annual gas service is due a letter will be sent out advising of the date and time when an engineer will attend. Appointments can be rescheduled by contacting 01698 524753.

As a last resort, officers will gain entry to ensure the safety of the wider community.