Former maternity staff are reunited

Staff from the former Bellshil Maternity Hospital held their second annual reunion at Bothwell Bridge Hotel.

Lab and medical records staff joined midwives and doctors, with a few newly retired staff able to their former colleagues.

Guest of honour was Kathy McConnnachie, a midwife/nurse for 47 years, joined by her daughter Michelle.

Entertainment was provided by Yin Yang, and ex-midwife Margaret McMillan won the star prize in the raffle of dinner, bed and breakfast at Bothwell Bridge.

The event also raised £370 for Juvenile Diabetes UK, nominated by midwife Liz Lavery, and chosen at random from all nominations to receive the money.

Next year’s reunion has already been booked for March 2, 2018, at the same venue.