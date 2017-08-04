First evening health walk in Newarthill

A new weekly health walk will start in on Tuesday, August 22, from Newarthill Community Centre.

Setting off at 6.30pm this is the first evening health walk organised through North Lanarkshire Council’s Get Walking Lanarkshire programme.

The weekly walks last no longer than an hour and are suitable for people of all abilities, ages and fitness levels, following well surfaced paths and pavements.

There is no need to book, just turn up, but walkers are reminded to wear suitable shoes and dress for the weather conditions on the day.

For more info about the new walk or other health walks call Get Walking Lanarkshire on 07903 358424 or e-mail getwalkinglanarkshire@northlan.gov.uk.