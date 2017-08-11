DWP funds CAB programme

Motherwell and Wishaw Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) has received £55,000 from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to launch a new programme.

Journey To Employment will see people with ill health or disabilities help each other to gain confidence and skills that will help them improve their lifestyle and prospects.

Participants will meet in the Isa Money Centre in Muirhouse one morning a week for 12 weeks.

Groups will be small and informal and those taking part are able to go at their own pace. All travel expenses are paid and the course will be flexible to each individual’s needs.

During the course participants will be helped to manage their health condition better, improve confidence, social skills and interview skills as well as get tips on training relaxation, personal presentation and information on help available to get people back to work.

Support from CAB staff will continue at the end of the 12 weeks and it is hoped this will be the first step towards working or volunteering in the future, but there is no pressure to immediately find work and no impact on benefits.

Alana Forsyth, business development manager, said: We realise that embarking on something new like this can seem daunting and would encourage anyone who might be interested to give us a call and we will be happy to answer your questions and allay any fears. “

For more information call Michele Gray on 07881 046665 or 01698 265349.