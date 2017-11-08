Deaf Club celebrates returning ‘home’

Lanarkshire Deaf Club held an opening day event to welcome its return to the Daisy Park Centre in Motherwell.

The club previously met in the Roman Road facility, but in 2011 had to move to the new Daisy Park Community Centre.

After two and a half years of campaigning the club was successful in returning ‘home’ and marked the occasion with the opening ceremony.

About 180 people attended, with plenty to do including a bouncy castle, balloon making, face painting, raffles (which raised £450), tombola and games, plus a buffet.

The club’s Ian Galloway said: “It was an emotional and triumphant day with some people saying it felt like coming home, where we belong.”

The club is open every Saturday night and also run groups throughout the week, regular children’s events and regular workshops for members.

Upcoming events are: Youth Christmas Disco on December 8, Children’s Christmas Party on December 9, and Gala Christmas Party on December 16.

More information can be found on the club’s Facebook page or email lanarkshdeafclub@btconnect.com.