Dance event in memory of Bellshill youngster Evan Hughes

A charity event is taking place at Eastwood Park Theatre in Giffnock in memory of Bellshill youngster Evan Hughes.

Evan had cerebral palsy as a result of the simple coldsore virus he contracted as a newborn baby. In December 2014 he became very ill and passed away on December 23 at the age of five.

Dance with Suraya will present The Warrior Prince at the theatre on Saturday at 8pm in aid of Ronald McDonald House.

Evan’s mum Lynsey Drummond said: “We are hoping to raise as much money as possible for this wonderful charity which is close to our hearts, but doesn’t get enough credit for the amazing things they do.

“Also the more we raise then Evan’s name will also be engraved on a plaque and put on the memorial tree in Ronald McDonald House.”

Tickets costing £12.50 are available by calling 0141 577 4956.