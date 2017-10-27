Cuts won’t mean the end for vital service

The unexpected withdrawal of a lifeline which gives senior citizens assistance with key tasks like shopping will soon have a substitute.

A number of concerned individuals have voiced fears that their loved ones will be lacking that bit of extra support after care company Bield announced cuts to its service.

It meant that the care they provided to North Lanarkshire Council’s Social Work department would be withdrawn next March.

A Kilsyth man living in Northern Ireland and is the only living relative of a vulnerable elderly lady in the town was among those who got in touch.

He said: “If my aunt loses the service she won’t have anyone to take her shopping or to go to a cafe as we are all trying to encourage her to eat more.”

However NLC’s Social Work service boss Bobby Miller said:“Our priority is to make sure that people who receive support through this Flexicare service continue to get the help they need to stay as independent as possible in their community. We’ll assure everyone requiring assistance will get the support they need.

“The process to appoint a new provider is already underway.”