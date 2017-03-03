Council candidate dies at Tory conference

The Scottish Conservative conference opened with silence for the chairwoman of the party’s North Lanarkshire branch Marjory Borthwick, who died at the conference dinner last night.

The Times & Speaker understands Ms Borthwick, who was to stand in the Wishaw ward at the North Lanarkshire Council election in May, suffered a heart attack.

Ms Borthwick (61) took ill suddenly at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, paramedics were called and attempts were made to revive her, but proved unsuccessful.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson paid tribute to Ms Borthwick, saying: “Marjory was one of the first people I met when I joined the Conservative party.

“She was a bubbly, enthusiastic, warm-hearted woman whose energy was infectious.

“We will all miss her terribly, not least her colleagues in the North Lanarkshire association to whom she was so devoted.”

As well as her involvement in politics, Ms Borthwick was also ‎a generalist adviser at Citizens Advice Scotland in Motherwell.

Wishaw councillor Rosa Zambonini tweeted: “Very sad to hear of the death of my neighbour and Conservative party council candidate Marjory Borthwick. Thoughts with her friends and family.”

Donald McBride tweeted: “Very sorry to hear of the death of Marjory Borthwick. I was looking forward to voting for her in May. Many condolences to her family.”