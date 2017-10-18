Celebration of Angie’s life helps good causes that were close to her heart

The family of New Stevenston woman Angie Passmore raised £3000 for charity at a celebration of her life.

Angie died at the age of 49 over the summer, just seven weeks after being diagnosed with lung cancer that had spread to her spine.

Her sister-in-law Lesley Passmore and family friend Bill Carson organised a celebration of Angie’s life at the Club 100 in Holytown.

Over 300 people attended the event that raised £3000 to be split between two causes close to Angie’s heart, Macmillan Cancer Support and the neonatal unit at Wishaw General.

Lesley said: “We hoped to raise £1000 for each so to get £3000 was just amazing and I want to thank everyone who made it possible.

“I want to give special thanks to Lang & Sons in New Stevenston, Karen Russell and Eileen Healy for their assistance, the band Southside, Club 100 for hosting the event and the anonymous donor who gave us £250 towards the total.”

Angie married Billy in 1995 and they had four children Stacy, Julie, Billy and Richard.

Julie said: “Mum was so courageous right until the end, she insisted on walking until she could no longer physically do so.

“She was all about her family and wasn’t a woman anyone would cross, but at the same time she would do anything for anyone.

“She only opened up to close friends and family about how sick she was and she’ll never be forgotten by all those who knew her.”

The neonatal unit will use their share of the money in their new transitional care facility for parents.