Care home chosen for dementia Focus

Hatton Lea Care Home has been selected as a demonstrator site for the Focus on Dementia Specialist Unit Improvement Programme.

The programme is a component of the Scottish Dementia Strategy, which outlined the key priorities for improving the delivery of care and support to people with dementia and their carers.

The Bellshill home, which is run by Bupa, becomes the fourth demonstrator site in Scotland.

Home manager June Sugden said: “We’re really proud we’ve been selected as one of the demonstrator sites in Scotland for this programme’.

“At Bupa, we aim to provide the highest level of care to each and every one of our residents and ensure they have the very best quality of life.

“The programme is an important part of the Scottish Dementia Strategy and we’re delighted all our efforts in delivering care and supporting those living with dementia have been recognised.”

Uddingston and Bellshill MSP Richard Lyle, convener of the cross-party group on dementia, has submitted a motion to the Scottish Parliament congratulating Hatton Lea.

He said: “The home has long been recognised for the leadership shown by its staff in showcasing their passion for improving services for people living with the condition.

“The local delivery of the programme aims to both improve the experience of people with dementia, carers and families and to raise the status of specialist dementia care.

“I hope the Parliament will join me in wishing all of those involved at Hatton Lea Care Home all the very best as they continue to offer care and support.”