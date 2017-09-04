Cafe offers place to chat during Suicide Prevention Week

A Motherwell cafe is giving people a chance to talk about a difficult subject during Suicide Prevention Week which begins on Monday, September 4.

Windmills has teamed up with Suicide Prevention North Lanarkshire for a ‘Conversation Cafe’ where visitors can chat about how they are feeling and if they have been affected by suicide.

The Brandon Parade East cafe will have a trained counsellor available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and staff will also be able to give advice. There are 52 suicides in North Lanarkshire every year. Call the Samaritans on 116 123 or Breathing Space on 0800 838587 if you need help.