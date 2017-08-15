Butcher ensures ’Well fan will see heroes in action

A Bellshill butcher has stepped in to ensure a football fan can watch his favourite team in action this season.

Sandy Cooper has paid for Fir Park season tickets for Bellshill man Derek Docherty, who suffers from Down’s Syndrome, and his support worker William McGuigan.

As well as being a Motherwell fan himself Sandy also knows William from his job at Wishaw Abattoir.

William said: “We have been going to the football for quite a few years and quite often see Sandy at the games.

“I also know him through the abattoir and was stunned when he offered to pay for our season tickets, it was such a kind gesture.”