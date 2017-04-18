Bothwell priest dies at age of 85

The funeral of Bothwell priest Monsignor Jack Burns will take place on Tuesday having died peacefully in Glasgow Royal Infirmary last week.

Mgr Burns, who was 85, served at St Bride’s from 1992 until 2003, and continued to reside in the parish. He also worked at St Aidan’s in Wishaw and was chaplain to Our Lady’s High, Motherwell.

He’ll be received into St Bride’s on Monday at 7pm, with the funeral mass taking place the next day at noon, followed by internment in St Patrick’s Cemetery, New Stevenston.

A spokesperson for the Diocese said: “We give thanks for the earthly life that has just ended and for all Mgr Burns achieved during his many years in the priesthood.”