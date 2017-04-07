Bothwell man aiming to be record breaker at London Marathon

A Bothwell dad will need plenty of Scooby Snacks to complete an unusual world record attempt at this month’s London Marathon.

Civil engineer David Hepburn (43) will be putting his fitness to the test as part of a five person Scooby-Doo gang on April 23 to raise money for CLIC Sargent.

As well as supporting the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people, they will be attempting to enter the Guinness Book of Records for ‘the fastest marathon in a five person costume’.

The team, which also includes Meg Walker, Ceyhun Uzun, Holly Bishop and Andy Sharpe met running the London marathon last year, and after discovering they had each been affected by cancer stayed on touch on Facebook.

They will each become a member of Mystery Inc, with David playing Fred, carrying their own version of the Mystery Machine all the way around the 26.2 miles course.

David said: “Meeting the rest of the team last year and hearing some tragic and heart-breaking stories of personal loss really inspired me to keep running and fundraising for CLIC Sargent.

“We became good friends online and wanted to do something fun and memorable in 2017 whilst raising as much awareness and funds for the charity as we could.

“We looked at what group record attempts had been done before and saw two, three and four people attempts over the last few years.

“We noticed that a five-person costume had never been attempted so wanted to try something different.”

David and the rest of the team hope to raise thousands for the charity.

He said: “It’s going to be a really big challenge for us but I’m really proud to be a part of ‘Team CLIC Sargent’ doing what I can to help the charity.

“I’ve personally seen the real difference the charity makes to young people with cancer and their families during visits to Marion’s House in Glasgow and thinking of that will get me to the finish line.

“I want to raise as much as possible because cancer turns families’ lives upside down so if doing something mad like this can help then I’m all for it.

“I want CLIC Sargent to be there to support everyone who needs it. I hope our attempt captures the local imagination and people get behind my challenge to help to raise vital funds.”

To sponsor the team visit www.justgiving.com/ClicMysteryMachine.