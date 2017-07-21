Blackwood gets five stars from inspectors

A housing and care provider for those living with disabilities, which includes Angela Way in Uddingston and Grange Avenue in Netherton among its facilities, has received a glowing report from the Care Inspectorate.

Blackwood’s Care Support Services West, which takes in Lanarkshire, Glasgow, Inverclyde, East Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire, received an overall five star review.

The inspection report gave Blackwood five stars for ‘care and support’ and ‘quality of staffing’ categories. Customers reported high levels of satisfaction, with the Care Inspectorate commending the friendly, supportive and person-centred interactions between customers and care professionals.

It was noted that service staff were well trained, worked efficiently together as a team and were positive about working with Blackwood, this in turn prompted customers to develop good relationships and speak highly of them.

Liz Peebles, manager at Blackwood’s West Services, said: “Both staff and customers are delighted with the score and feel it’s a great way to highlight the strong level of team work and support we have here.”