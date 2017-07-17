Bikers make a special stop to thank Wishaw General staff

Members of the charity Bikes Against Bullies made a special stop at Wishaw General Hospital last week.

The bikers were in North Lanarkshire on day five of their ‘Grand Tour’ challenge – a journey from Land’s End to John O’Groats on two 50cc scooters.

The trip is intended to raise funds for the group which was founded in June 2016 by Chris Cooper when his two youngest children were bullied at school.

It provides anti-bullying workshops in schools and support for families who suffer bullying, free of charge across the UK.

The bikers invited Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson along as they presented a thank-you certificate and cakes to staff at Ward 16 of Wishaw Hospital, who recently treated Grand Tour participant Adrian Rigden after a bout of ill-health.

Also supporting the group were councillors Tommy Cochrane and Martin McCulloch

The Grand Tour is being supported by Motorcycle manufacturer lexmoto, who loaned Bikes Against Bullies the scooters for the tour.

Ms Adamson said: “I was pleased to be invited along to meet Bikes Against Bullies, as they said thanks to the wonderful staff at Wishaw General.

“This is a fantastic project and I wished the bikers well as they progress towards John O’Groats.”

Ms Adamson has also welcomed the most recent data from NHS Scotland that reveals NHS Lanarkshire is beating the Scottish Government’s 95 per cent target for dealing with accident and emergency cases.

Figures for the week ending July 2 shows 96.3 per cent of patients across the county’s three A&E units, including 95.5 per cent at Wishaw, were seen, admitted or discharged within four hours.

Ms Adamson said: “Scotland has had the best performing emergency departments in the UK for more than two years – which is testament to the hard work of our NHS and social care workers.

“It is extremely encouraging that emergency departments in NHS Lanarkshire are frequently meeting the four hour waiting times target, with the latest figures showing 96.3 per cent of patients are seen within four hours.

“We will always value the vital work done by our NHS staff – and we should always celebrate their success and continue to support their efforts.”