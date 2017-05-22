Andrew taking on a Titan of a challenge

A New Stevenston man isn’t letting the loss of a leg stop him from tackling one of Scotland’s tallest landmarks.

Andrew Pidgeon, who had his lower right leg amputated three years due to illness, will abseil down the 150ft Titan Crane in Clydebank.

He is one of 11 people who have lost limbs either by amputation or congenital limb difference taking the challenge on Saturday with the backing of Glasgow-based charity Finding Your Feet.

Finding Your Feet was founded by quadruple amputee Corinne Hutton, who will be doing the abseil herself, to fund a diverse range of events and sporting activities designed to help support, inspire and motivate individuals who have experienced limb loss and their families.

Andrew (53) said: “Before I lost my lower leg three years ago, I would have never have dreamed of doing anything like this – I was afraid of heights.

“But embracing challenges and pushing myself to face my fears, trying things like abseiling, zip-wires and assault courses, have been a really vital way in helping aid my recovery.

“All these activities to date have been fundraising projects for Finding Your Feet, but this is the first challenge which is just for me.

“It makes it extra special and I’m genuinely looking forward to abseiling down that giant crane.”

The abseil is being supported by the Glasgow Climbing Centre.

For more information about the work of the charity visit the website or the Facebook page.