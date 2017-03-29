Air ambulance called for patient

An air ambulance touched down close to homes in Bellshill after an emergency call out.

The helicopter landed on grass at the junction of North Road and Keith Street at lunchtime yesterday, but in the end wasn’t required to convey its intended patient to hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 12.57 hours on Tuesday, March 28., to attend an incident at an address on North Road, Bellshill.

“We dispatched an ambulance and our helicopter air ambulance to the scene.

“One male patient in his 50s was taken to Wishaw General Hospital by road.”

No information was given on the nature of the incident or the man’s condition.