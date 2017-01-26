A step in the right direction to get fit

Get Walking Lanarkshire is offering free health walks in Motherwell and Bellshill.

In Motherwell there are walks on the Greenlink at 11am on Wednesdays and from the Pat Cullinan Centre at 10am on Thursdays.

In Bellshill walks are from Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre at 1pm on Tuesdays and from Bellshill Cultural Centre at 10am on Fridays.

Health walks coordinator Paula Hubens said: “This is a great way to lose a few pounds, get fitter after the festive period and to beat the winter blues.

“Walks last no longer than an hour and avoid tricky terrain. There is no need to book, just turn up, but please wear suitable footwear and dress for the weather.”

For more info call 01698 402077, e-mail Get Walking Scotland or visit their website