A £50k funding boost to provide safe haven

Chris’s House new community hub has received a major boost after it won £50,000 in extra funding from The People’s Project.

The charity which provides peer support, intervention and assistance to people who are suicidal, received the news just a month ahead of it’s annual “Walk of Hope”.

The walk on Saturday, May 6, brings hundreds of early risers together at 4am, to stroll 5km through the streets of Glasgow as the sun rises, to help raise awareness and funding for suicide prevention.

Chris’s House was founded by New Stevenston woman Anne Rowan in memory of her son Christopher Hands who committed suicide in 2011 while suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The organisation originally operated in Airdrie, but moved to new premises in Wishaw earlier this month called The Living Room as Anne ensures people in need always have a safe haven.

The new community hub will create opportunities for interactions and connections with other people, groups and services, offering an IT suite, a ‘lets talk’ café, dance and music classes, therapy rooms and a development worker

Anne couldn’t hide her delight at the news the charity had won the funding.

She said: “I’ve not stopped smiling since we found out. I can’t thank everyone who voted for us enough.

“This funding will help us with the move into our new community hub and allow us to do even more for those in need of some extra assistance.

“Focus now turns to our “Walk of Hope” in Glasgow at 4am on May 6. It’s a really special walk as we all gather together and watch the sunrise together on the banks of the River Clyde.

“There’s still places left so if you’d like to come along and feel the support of our community or even just have a giggle as we walk through Glasgow at silly o’clock then please visit www.chrisshouse to sign up.”

The People’s Project is a partnership between the Big Lottery Fund, ITV, STV and The National Lottery.