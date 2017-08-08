€4m EU funding towards a cure for cancer

Eurocentral-based TC BioPharm has been awarded €4m of European Union funding as it continues working to find a cure for cancer.
The Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme cash will be used by TCB to progress its GDT (gamma-delta T) cell therapy used to treat patients with various tumours.
TCB was one of only 57 projects selected from 1514 applications and is the largest such EU-award to any UK company for development of a healthcare therapeutic product.
TCB’s chief operating officer Angela Scott said: “We are thrilled that H2020 funding has been awarded, allowing us to treat large numbers of cancer patients across the EU and in North America.”
