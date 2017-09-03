Harry’s ready for an Indian Summer

Celtic legend Harry Hood seems well pleased with the new exterior features at his family’s Angels Hotel in Uddingston – as he catches the first rays of a hoped-for Indian Summer.

The venue has been winning lavish praise from customers for the quality of the upgrade, inside and out, and now boasts a particularly ritzy outdoor area.

All that effort paid off recently when Angels won the hotly-contested honours for best refurbishment in the annual Scottish Bar and Pub Awards – the Scottish licensed trade’s equivalent of an Oscar.