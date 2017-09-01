Happy birthday STV — and Janet!

As part of television broadcaster STV’s 60th anniversary celebrations, the company welcomed guests born on August 31, 1957 and their partners to tour the studios and meet presenters before helping chief executive Rob Woodward cut a birthday cake provided by Tunnock’s.

Among the guests who enjoyed looking behind the scenes and meeting personalities such as news anchor John MacKay and weatherman Sean Batty was Janet Haggarty, from Motherwell, who visited the station accompanied by husband Hugh. The group are pictured with John MacKay.